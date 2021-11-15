Iran, Azerbaijan hold roads transportation expert commission

The Iranian experts delegation, headed by Javad Hedayati, the managing director of Transit Office of the Iran Roads and Transportations Organization is commissioned to survey the ways for the two countries’ cooperation in roads transportations and facilitating it for the two nations.

Highlighting the great significance of the meeting, Hedayati said: In this bilateral commission both the difficulties and the obstacles in the way of expansion of commercial and roads transportations between Iran and Azerbaijan Republic will be surveyed.

“We are determined to design and initiate new plans in collaboration with our colleagues from Azerbaijan Republic so that the projects will be defined in a goal-oriented method to facilitate the road transportation between the two countries, especially at the border points, by decreasing the transportation costs, and by taking advantage of the emerged conditions aimed at development of regional transportations, and especially in the North-South Corridor,” he said.

Anar Rezayev, the head of the Azerbaijan Republic state office for roads and transportations services, too, emphasized the need for increased cooperation for further facilitating transportations between the two countries.

He referred to the old ties and numerous commonalties between Iran and Azerbaijan Republic, saying that they serve as a good platform for comprehensive cooperation.

Anar Rezayev referred to the existing potentials for further expansion of cooperation in roads and transportations and transit, and expressed certainty that both sides will be benefitted from such bilateral transactions.

The Azerbaijan Republic official also said any difficulty and obstacle in the way of materializing those objectives, too, can be resolved.

The experts commission of Iran and Azerbaijan Republic will also continue its work on Tuesday.

