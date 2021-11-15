Iran ready to increase economic cooperation with Bangladesh

Abolfath Ebrahimi said in the meeting with the Bangladeshi diplomat that Iran’s East Azarbaijan province is one of the country’s most important industrial and agricultural poles, particularly in such fields as handwoven fine carpets, foodstuff, pastries, candies and chocolates, the lower hand spare part industries, car and tractor manufacturing, as the major industries of the province.

He said the Iran’s East Azarbaijan province is the neighbor of countries that are the highway to Europe, and doing commerce with Muslim countries, such as Bangladesh is definitely a priority and therefore, the two sides must be more familiar with the economic capacities of each other.

Ebrahimi expressed hope for further expansion of ties thanks to the current decrease in sanctions, arguing that East Azerbaijan province is capable of providing lots of the Import goods of Bangladesh, including machinery, machine tools, and tractors.

The deputy head of Tabriz Chamber of Commerce, meanwhile, expressed hope that by dispatching economic delegations of both countries the Iranian and Bangladeshi economic activists will get better informed about the capacities and needs of the other side.

Bangladesh Embassy’s economic attaché in Iran, too, in the meeting expressed regret that the volume of the two countries’ trade volume is very low and emphasized the need to increase it meaningfully, announcing that Bangladesh has the fastest economic growth rate in southeast Asia, and is the 10th in the world currently.

Julia Moin set example of some of her country’s economic capacities as: the 2nd top exporter of clothes, the third exporter of vegetables, the 4th produces of rice, and the 3rd producer of fisheries in the world.

She added that Bangladesh has a high status in producing cotton threads, medicines, tea, sesame, tropical fruits, bicycles, and a number of other industries.

Moin said that there are 200 active weaving factories in Bangladesh, 25 of which are state-owned, and the rest are run by the private sector, manufacturers of electrical appliances, jewelry, and producers of dried nuts.

In the year 2013 the volume of Iran-Bangladesh was less than 20 million dollars, which in recent years has become parallel to the further easing of the economic ties between Iran and other countries while the two countries’ trade volume increased to more than 100 million dollars.

