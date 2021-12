Writing on his personal Twitter account, the foreign minister said that he was “delighted to host [his] brother @MevlutCavusoglu in Tehran.”

He said that the two foreign ministers agreed to work on long-term roadmap to further expand bilateral ties.

“We also discussed regional issues, incl #Afghanistan,” Amirabdollahian said.

