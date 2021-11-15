Iranian art shines at World Expo

In a meeting with the authorities of the Roudaki Artistic Cultural Foundation, the Head of Iran's Representative in the UAE, Mohammad Hosseini emphasized the centrality of artistic events at the Iranian pavilion at Expo.

Pointing to the characteristics of Expo 2020, he addressed the importance of the role and position of culture and art in this event.

He called joint artistic events with other countries as strength of pavilion activities and called for increased artistic interactions.

Expo 2020 in Dubai runs from October 1, 2021, until March 31, 2022.

The event was originally scheduled for October 20, 2020 – April 10, 2021. It was however postponed to a year later due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the United Arab Emirates.

Expo 2020 Dubai is the first World Expo ever hosted in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia region and the largest event ever held in the Arab World.

The six-month extravaganza of culture, architecture, entertainment, global cuisine, and more, attracts more than 200 organizations, including 192 nations, each with their own pavilion, a World Expo first.

Through its theme, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future, Expo 2020 provides a platform to encourage creativity, innovation, and collaboration across its subthemes: Opportunity, Mobility, and Sustainability.

