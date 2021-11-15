Azerbaijan condoles with Iranian quake-stricken people

In a Twitter message, the Azeri Ministry of Foreign Affairs condoled with the families of the victims and wished speedy recovery for those injured in the quake.

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit the city of Fin in the southern Iranian province of Hormuzgan on Sunday.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the earthquake occurred at 15:37:04 hours local time (12:07:04 GMT) and at the depth of 15 km underground.

The epicenter of the quake was located at 27.56 degrees latitude and 56.13 degrees longitude.

It was followed by a 6.3-magnitude aftershock a minute later at 15:38:38 hours local time (12:08:38 GMT).

One person was killed and 70 others were injured in the incident.

