Joint investigative committee on assassination of martyr Soleimani to be held in Iraq soon: HR official

Gharibabadi made the remarks in a meeting of the Judiciary Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei here on Monday.

He said that the first meeting of the joint investigative committee on the assassination of martyr Soleimani will be held in Iraq on November 24 and 25, 2021.

General Soleimani, the former Commander of Iran’s IRGC Qods Force, was assassinated in January 2020 by the US army in Baghdad along with his several companions. The assassination was carried out at the direct order of former US President Donald Trump.

Referring to the Rotterdam Court of the Netherlands' ruling on a member of the terrorist group al-Ahwazia, Gharibabadi noted that there were four charges in this individual's indictment, which the court upheld all four charges.

He further noted that given the recent arrest of three individuals from the al-Ahwazia terrorist group in Denmark, it is important to issue such a sentence in Western Europe.

