COVID-19 kills 105 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 105 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 128,272, Iran's Health Ministry said on Monday.

7,494 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,060 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 5,708,253 patients out of a total of 6,045,212 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,491 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 55,860,065 Iranians have received the first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine and 42,619,788 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 562,756 people have also received the third shot as the booster dose.

