Professor Mirzakhani Shelf, Iran Corner opens in UTB

In collaboration with the Technology University in Brunei Darussalam (UTB), the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Brunei Darussalam launched Professor Maryam Mirzakhani's Shelf (Iran Corner) at the library of the University of Technology Brunei.

Professor Maryam Mirzakhani is an Iranian mathematician and the first woman in the world to receive the Fields Medal.

This event, which coincides with the beginning of the Book Week in the Islamic Republic of Iran and was held in the presence of the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Brunei Darussalam, foreign ambassadors residing in Brunei Darussalam, the Vice-Chancellor of the Technology University in Brunei Darussalam and other administrators, professors and students of the University as well as Saeed Khatibzadeh, the Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who delivered a speech as the guest of honor.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh in his online speech at the ceremony stressed the good relations between the two countries in various fields and voiced Iran's readiness to start scientific and academic cooperation with Brunei Darussalam.

"The beautiful country of Brunei Darussalam, due to the ruler and good people, has always been mentioned as a good country in Persian historical books,," Khatibzadeh said.

