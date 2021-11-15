Iran's special Envoy: US Supports Daesh

Iranian President's special envoy for Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi on Monday visited Kabul to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan with the senior Taliban officials.

"The aggressor country that ruled Afghanistan for the past 20 years is now trying to reinforce Takfiri Groups in Afghanistan after its defeat, said Kazemi Qomi to the media in Kabul.

He added that the purpose of his visit to Kabul was to discuss interim government, political, economic, security, and Afghan refugee issues.

Iran respects the will of the Afghan people and Tehran's stance is in line with the wishes of the Afghan people, Kazemi Qomi told a reporter when asked about recognizing the Taliban Government.

Iranian President's special envoy for Afghanistan, meanwhile expressed hope that with the formation of a strong government in Afghanistan, stability will prevail in the region.

In a decree on October 17, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi appointed Qomi as a special envoy of the president for Afghanistan affairs.

