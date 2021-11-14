Assyrians’ MP: Iran has real supports on religious minority rights

Anouyeh Tekyeh made the remarks at the Iranian Majlis (Parliament) here on Sunday.

Pointing to the oppressive sanctions, he noted that the international community should know that sanctions do not always have economic dimensions while they have human consequences that are reasons for crime, and the day will come when these human crimes will be pursued.

Referring to the slogans of some countries about the respect for the rights of religious minorities, the representative of Chaldean Assyrians in the Iranian Parliament stated that the respectful thought for the rights of religious minorities is institutionalized in Articles 13, 26, and 67 of the Iranian Constitution, and unlike many modern societies, the interactions and relationships of high-ranking officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the Chaldean Assyrian communities indicate the special attention of Iran's authorities to the religious minorities.

He reiterated that the Chaldean Assyrian communities of Iran are defined at the constitutional level of Iran, and in this regard, Iran is a country that respects the rights of religious minorities and it is not a slogan, but it is an absolute fact.

It is clear to everyone that Iran, as the most committed member of the United Nations, has always been and will always be a supporter of all the oppressed, both Christians and Muslims, he highlighted.

