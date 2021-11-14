Iranian “Dusty Dream” awarded in German film festival

"The documentary Dusty Dream directed by Soleiman Rahimi and produced by Elnaz Jalehchin won the awarded for best short documentary in this international festival.

Dusty Dream uses great techniques in filming, and depicts the hard and exhausting work and life of the workers of brick producing factories in Bukan as the capital city of Bukan County, West Azarbaijan Province.

The Golden Tree International Documentary Film Festival is an international documentary festival attended by professionals, outstanding filmmakers, film and television investors, producers and artists of the worldwide documentary film industry.

This event was held from Nov 04, 22021 to Nov 06, 2021 in Frankfurt, Germany.

6125**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish