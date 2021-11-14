Nov 14, 2021, 1:30 PM
Journalist ID: 1006
News Code: 84540457
0 Persons

Tags

Iranian “Dusty Dream” awarded in German film festival

Iranian “Dusty Dream” awarded in German film festival

Mahabad, IRNA – Iranian director Soleiman Rahimi's “Dusty Dream” (Rouyayeh Khaak Aaloud) won the Best Script Award in German Film Festival known as "Golden Tree International Documentary Film Festival 2021".

"The documentary Dusty Dream directed by Soleiman Rahimi and produced by Elnaz Jalehchin won the awarded for best short documentary in this international festival.

Dusty Dream uses great techniques in filming, and depicts the hard and exhausting work and life of the workers of brick producing factories in Bukan as the capital city of Bukan County, West Azarbaijan Province.

Iranian “Dusty Dream” awarded in German film festival

The Golden Tree International Documentary Film Festival is an international documentary festival attended by professionals, outstanding filmmakers, film and television investors, producers and artists of the worldwide documentary film industry.

This event was held from Nov 04,  22021 to Nov 06, 2021  in Frankfurt, Germany.

6125**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha