Iran's oil export rising gradually: MP

Iranian lawmaker Mousa Mousavi said on Saturday that Iran's oil export has been growing despite oil industry being under sanctions.

He said that with plans in place, Iran can further increase its oil sales to alleviate some economic problems.

Mousavi highlighted leveraging the capacity of private sector and foreign investment to solve the problem of funding oil projects.

He also said that oil barter would attract more investment by the private sector to infrastructure and transportation projects.

9416**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish