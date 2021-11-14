Nov 14, 2021, 9:05 AM
Iran's oil export rising gradually: MP

Tehran, IRNA – A member of energy commission in Majlis (the Parliament) said that oil export of the Islamic Republic of Iran was gradually increasing.

Iranian lawmaker Mousa Mousavi said on Saturday that Iran's oil export has been growing despite oil industry being under sanctions.

He said that with plans in place, Iran can further increase its oil sales to alleviate some economic problems.

Mousavi highlighted leveraging the capacity of private sector and foreign investment to solve the problem of funding oil projects.

He also said that oil barter would attract more investment by the private sector to infrastructure and transportation projects.

