Iran, Kyrgyzstan determined to expand trade relations

During a meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart Daniyar Amangeldiyev, Iran's Finance Minister Ehsan Khandozi noted that Iran's principle foreign policy was to develop relations with neighboring, regional and neighboring countries.

He further stressed the need to create the necessary facilities to promote and improve the activities of businessmen and economic activists of the two countries.

The Kyrgyz Minister too referred to the need to develop economic and trade relations between the two countries based on the unique capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of freight transport, especially from Bandar Abbas to the Caspian Sea.

He also highlighted the desire of Central Asian countries to strengthen the North-South Corridor.

Amangeldiyev also pointed to Kyrgyzstan's membership and Iran's observer membership in the Eurasian Economic Union, noting the organization's capacity to develop trade relations between the two countries.

In a separate meeting with the Tajik ambassador, Khandouzi also stressed the need for planning to develop long-term cooperation in the economic and technical fields of Iran, referring to Iran's efforts to develop relations with neighboring countries and the civilization of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Emphasizing on the promotion of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Iran, he said that preparations and prerequisites for raising the level of economic relations between the two countries to the level of 500 million euros should be provided.

The two officials also decided that in the next meetings of the high officials of the two countries, issues such as the signing of a memorandum of understanding on technical and economic cooperation, which was presented during the recent visit of our President to Tajikistan, will be on the agenda.

