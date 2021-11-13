COVID-19 kills 124 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 124 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 128,042, Iran's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

4,306 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 784 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 5,683,458 patients out of a total of 6,031,575 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,533 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 55,576,533 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 42,183,468 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 421,399 people have also received the third shot as the booster dose.

