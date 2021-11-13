Iran, Armenia trade ties can exceed $1 billion

Abbas Zohouri made the remarks in the meeting of some members of the Tehran Stock Exchange are in Yerevan to attend the meeting of the Federation of Asian and European Stock Exchanges.

He said that the level of trade ties between the two countries is increasing, and with proper planning, the level of trade ties between the two countries can reach from the current $400 million to $1 billion a year in the near future.

Reminding of the insufficient mutual knowledge of the economic activists of the two countries about the mutual capacities, Zohouri stressed the capacity of Aras Free Zone in Iran and Meghri Free Zone of Armenia, as well as the possibility of the presence of a large group of Armenian investors in the Iranian stock exchange.

