Trade delegation from northeast Iran leaves for Kazakhstan

Bojnourd, IRNA – A 20-member trade delegation from northeastern Iranian province of North Khorasan left for Kazakhstan on Saturday, the chairman of provincial chamber of commerce has announced.

Saeed Pourabadi told IRNA that members of the delegation are to visit agriculture and production units in the neighboring country.

Aims of the visit are to select target markets, find trade partners, meet with Kazakh businesspersons, and attract foreign investors, the official said.

A Kazakh official has already stated that his country supports Iran's extra-territorial cultivation in Kazakhstan.

Reportedly, North Khorasan Province has exported light concrete pallets and tomato paste to Kazakhstan during the current year.

