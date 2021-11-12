Nov 12, 2021, 7:58 PM
Journalist ID: 1844
News Code: 84538463
0 Persons

Tags

Iran, Croatia to hold joint chambers working group soon

Iran, Croatia to hold joint chambers working group soon

Belgrade, IRNA – Iranian Ambassador to Zagreb Parviz Esmaili and President of the Croatian Chamber of Economy Luka Burilović announce that joint working group of Iran-Croatia chamber of commerce will be held soon.

Both sides discussed the most important opportunities and capacities for developing trade between private sectors and companies.

Meanwhile, Esmaili in a Twitter message said: In a useful meeting with Dr. Luka Burilović, President of @Hgk ,the latest status of the implementation of MOU with the @IranChamber; And we examined the most important opportunities of developing trade cooperation BW the companies of Iran and Croatia Croatia.”

“We will move forward together,” Iranian diplomat reiterated.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha