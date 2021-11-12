COVID-19 kills 109 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 109 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 127,918, Iran's Health Ministry said on Friday.

7,322 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,158 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 5,670,656 patients out of a total of 6,027,269 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,546 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 55,511,128 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 41,650,237 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 398,881 people have also received the third shot as the booster dose.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish