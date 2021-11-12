Iran admin. prioritizes resolving socio-economic woes: Raisi

According to president.ir, Ayatollah Raisi made the remarks during his visit to Kahrizak Charity Foundation on Friday.

President Raisi held friendly talks with relief clients, physicians and managers of the foundation, expressing gratitude to the people who are working to resolve social problems in Iran.

As to his administration’s support for public cooperation in social affairs, he noted that public-oriented charities such as Kahrizak Charity Foundation should be developed, because they have been good instances of successful charity work run by public benefactors.

The root cause of certain social problems is economic difficulties, he said, adding that reorganization and control of economic and social affairs are among his administrations’ agendas.

Referring to his visits of two health and social centers on Monday morning, Raisi said that victims of natural disasters and social problems are fellow Iranians; who should be supported.

The president also emphasized on the need for more supervision on entities, which did not conduct their duties properly.

