Austria keen on academic cooperation with Iran

Dietrichheim and his entourage held a meeting with president of the University of Religions and Denominations in Qom on Friday, discussing expansion of scientific and international cooperation.

Expressing satisfaction with the meeting at the University of Religions and Denominations, the ambassador said that this university is one of the most important academic centers in Iran active in inter-religion dialogue, and that it has been turned into one of the front-running Iranian universities in case of international exchanges; so, the Austrian government welcomes cooperation with the institute.

For his part, President of the University of Religions and Denominations Seyyed Abolhassan Navvab emphasized on the role of Austria in inter-religion dialogues, expressing hope that Thursday visit by Austrian ambassador will help collaboration between the two countries especially in religious issues.

According to Navvab, Iran sees Austria as one of its most important partners for scientific cooperation, and many Iranian universities cooperate with renowned Austrian academic centers.

The two sides also held talks on ways to increase scientific coordination between the University of Religions and Denominations and Austrian universities in the framework of exchanging professors and students.

