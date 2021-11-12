Nima Yushij; leading modernist poet of Persian literature

Mohammad Reza Salimi Seftejani told IRNA on Friday that Nima’s poems were precise, full and sincere reconstruction of social developments of his era.

According to Salimi, Nima Yushij understood his time truly and could illustrate the then world in his poems; so, he enhanced Persian language and literature.

Nima was a committed poet, who tried to shed light on bitter realities of the then society in his poems; therefore, he played a key role in enlightenment among ordinary people and thinkers of his time, Salimi noted.

November 12 marks the birthday anniversary of Nima Yushij (Ali Esfandiari), who was born in 1897 in Yush, a village in Mazandaran province in northern Iran, and passed away on January 4 in 1960.

Nima Yushij is famous for his style of poetry which he popularized, called she'r-e now (Modern Persian Poetry); so, he is considered as the father of modern Persian poetry.

Nima’s main concern in his all political and social poems is justice, Salimi argued, adding that diversity, innovation and briefness are among his works’ characteristics.

Epic poetry is obvious in Nima’s poems, Salimi said, noting that Nima paid attention to epics of other counties despite the fact that he was interested in ancient epic stories of Iran.

Despite the fact that Persian poetry was known for its adherence to traditional rhyme schemes, Nima was the foremost poet of his time because of his innovations in form as well as style rather than the content of his works.

Nima’s approach to poetic brought about heated debates in Persian language but was finally adopted by the young generation of poets.

The distinguished poet believed that the classical rhythm and rhyme which create a musical and gentle effect were formidable obstacles to the free flow of feelings and thoughts.

The eminent figure died of pneumonia in Shemiran, in the northern part of Tehran and was buried in Yush located in Iran’s Mazandaran as he had willed.

1424

Follow us on Twitter@IrnaEnglish