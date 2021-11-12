Iran FM spox urges commemoration of Iranian luminaries

Khatibzadeh twitted on Thursday that thanks to following-ups, commemorations for one thousand and fiftieth birth anniversary of Sheikh Abul-Hasan Kharaghani as well as eight hundredth birth anniversary of historic meeting between Mowlana and Shams Tabrizi have been registered in UNESCO calendar of commemorations.

According to the spokesman, honoring the luminaries of this country requires a proper effort by the great nation of Iran especially cultural authorities.

Abul-Hassan al-Kharaqani is one of the master Sufis of Islam, who was born in 963 in Khorasan in a village called Qaleh Now-e Kharaqan (today located in Semnan Province, Iran, near Bastam) and passed away in 1033.

Jalal ad-Din Mohammad Balkhi or Mowlana (our master) was born on September 30, 1207 and died on December 17, 1273. He was a 13th-century Persian poet, Islamic scholar and theologian from Khorasan in Iran. Mowlana’s influence transcends national borders and ethnic divisions. Iranians, Tajiks, Turks, Greeks, Pashtuns, other Central Asian Muslims, and the Muslims of the Indian subcontinent have greatly appreciated his spiritual legacy. His works are written mostly in Persian, but he also used Turkish, Arabic and Greek in his verse.

Shams Tabrizi or Shams al-Din Mohammad was a Persian poet, who is credited as the spiritual instructor of Mowlana Jalal ad-Din Muhammad Balkhi.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish