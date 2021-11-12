UK-Iran talks a step forward to approach viewpoints: Deputy FM

Bagheri Kani told IRNA on Thursday night that the negotiations were an effort to approach viewpoints of both countries, adding that he held talks with a few British officials of the FCDO, discussing issues of mutual interests such as bilateral relations and regional developments, which took around five hours.

The discussion started from bilateral ties and spread to regional issues as well as future negotiations, he noted, adding that both sides raised their own viewpoints.

Given the fact that foreign ministries of both countries did not hold such an inclusive negotiation, it seems that Thursday talks were a step forward to come closer point of views of political officials of the two states, he mentioned.

Pointing to repayment of Britain’s debt to Iran, which amounts to 400 million pounds ($527 million), Bagheri Kani stated that both sides have reached conclusion on the amount and the need for repayment, but they are consulting on how to pay the money.

The deputy FM went on to say that certain acts done by the British government, including its advice to Britons to refrain from visiting Iran unless in urgent conditions, are in contradiction to normalization of trade ties between the two countries.

The British and Iranian sides have discussed various issues of mutual interest, but London and Tehran are still far from returning mutual ties to a normal level, Bagheri Kani added.

The Iranian diplomat arrived in London on Wednesday as part of his diplomatic consultations in European capitals, carrying out different meetings with his counterparts and other officials in Britain.

