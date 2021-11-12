Iran, Pakistan vow to strengthen border, maritime cooperation

An official statement said that on 10 November 2021, an online meeting session was held between Heads of Border Guard of Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency at HQ PMSA.

“Brigadier General Ahmed Goudarzi commander Islamic Republic of Iran Border Guard was heading the Iranian delegation, comprising of Brig Security, Brig Legal, Deputy Commander Islamic Republic of Iran Border Guard Coastal Area and Regional Commander Coastal Area,” it said.

It added that Rear Admiral Muhammad Shuaib lead the Pakistani side comprising Deputy Director General PMSA, Director (Legal), Director (Operations) and Director (Public Relations).

During the discussion, avenues of mutual co-operation and various ideas concerning promotion of security, protection of fishermen and conducting simultaneous operations and patrolling were discussed in detail.

Future collaboration and assistance to each other in various domains were generally agreed and were to be discussed subsequently by concerned officers from each side.

