$3.5b of Iran’s blocked assets unfrozen: IRNA chief

Naderi wrote on his Twitter account on Friday that less than 100 days after inauguration of President Ebrahim Raisi’s administration, the Islamic Republic has got access to over 3.5 billion dollars of its assets, which were frozen in another country.

According to the managing director, a notable part of these assets are being transferred into Iran’s trade sector.

Following imposition of the United States’ anti-Iran sanctions in recent years, billions of Iranian assets have been frozen in other countries’ banks and financial institutes; so, Iranian officials have been attempting to unlock the money via consultations with countries such as South Korea, Japan, Iraq and Oman.

Some Iranian news outlets have reported that $7 billion of Iranian money is frozen in India.

There are also some reports that Iraq must pay less than $2 billion to Iran, but the Iranian Central Bank mentioned that Iraq's total debt to Iran is around $5 billion.

There are different reports and announcements on exact volume of South Korea's debt to Iran from six to over nine billion dollars.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish