Iran to start human trial of COV-Iran Barakat vaccine next week

Minoo Mohraz, member of Iran's National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus, told IRNA on Friday that around 60 children are the volunteers of the first phase of human trial of kids in these range of ages.

She noted that half of the volunteers will get Cov-Iran Barekat shot and the other half will be vaccinated with China-made Sinopharm.

According to the physician, health experts will assess immunity of the Iran-made vaccine in the first and second phases of human trials.

During the first phase, children of 12-18 will take part in the human trial and if successful, the effect of the vaccine will be studied on kids at the age of 6-12, she added.

Iran will observe international standards and conduct human trials on children in order to pave the way for returning of Iranian kids to schools, the researcher argued.

COV-Iran Barekat coronavirus vaccine has been developed by the Execution of Imam Khomeini's Order organization.

Iranian authorities have received 13.2 million doses of home-made vaccines so far, out of which are 10.110 million doses from SHIFAPHARMED and Cov-Iran Barekat, 1.195 million doses from PastoCoVac, and 1.889 million doses from SpikoGen.

