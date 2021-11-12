Iranian, Syrian universities sign memorandum of cooperation

According to media reports, the memorandum has been signed for cooperation in the fields of industry, technical sciences, mechanics, robotics and computer sciences.

The presidents of two universities signed the memorandum.

The Syrian Minister of Higher Education stressed the importance of benefiting from the scientific and research capabilities of Malek Ashtar University and using it in industrial and manufacturing projects.

The Principal of Malek Ashtar University also stressed the full readiness to cooperate with Syrian universities in the field of research and postgraduate studies.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish