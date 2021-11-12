Lifting anti-Iran sanctions starting point of next JCPOA talks: Iran

Answering a question by IRNA on Western parties’ insistence on returning to the Vienna talks from the point that came to an end in the sixth round of negotiations, Bagheri Kani said on Friday that the issue is clear, because the root cause of problems being discussed is the United States’ violation of the nuclear agreement and the re-imposition of anti-Iran sanctions.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has stayed in the JCPOA and complied with its commitments under the deal, he said, adding that Tehran is now abiding by the agreement; so, the first and foremost issues, which should be raised, are the removal of the US’s illegal sanctions on Iran.

The deputy foreign minister for political affairs went on to say that the main issue is the lifting of illegal sanctions and the United States’ return to the JCPOA is the next one.

Iran and other signatories to the JCPOA have so far held six round of talks in Vienna to discuss returning to the deal and removal of the illegal sanctions imposed by the US on Iranians.

Tehran calls for a guarantee by the Biden administration to assure the Islamic Republic that next American administrations will not withdraw from the international accord.

The P5+1 group of countries – the US, the UK, France, Russia and China plus Germany – and Iran reached an agreement in 2015, which restricted Iranian nuclear activities in return for lifting of nuclear-related sanctions.

The Iranian deputy FM reiterated that the objective of the Vienna talks is removal of illegal sanctions and that Iran is determined to verify the lifting of embargo.

