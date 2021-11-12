Nine Iranian professors among world's top scientists

Based on a study conducted by Stanford University scientists on Scopus data, on October 19, 2021, a list of 100,000 highly cited scientists in all fields and the top 2% of scientific fields were identified and introduced.

The study which used Scopus citation data, categorized scientists into five main subject areas (including basic sciences, engineering, social sciences, arts, and literature), 22 sub-subject areas, and 176 disciplines.

The precondition for researchers to enter the ranking process was the publication of at least 5 articles. In total, approximately 8 million scientists have been studied and evaluated.

Referring to the latest assessment, based on the data from the Scopus citation database conducted in collaboration with the Elsevier Institute, the names of 159,683 scientists in the top 2% of the world have been published of which 433 Iranian scientists are among the top scientists in the world.

In the final list, in addition to the top 100,000 people, the top 2% of each subject area has been added to the final list, in which nine scientists from the Faculty of New Sciences and Technologies of the University of Tehran can be seen.

The list of top 2% scientists can be viewed at https://elsevier.digitalcommonsdata.com/datasets/btchxktzyw/3.

