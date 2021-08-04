Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 4

*** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran’s monthly exports from mining sector nears $1.3b: IRICA

The value of Iran’s exports from the mining sector stood at $1.29 billion in the month to June 21, which was a record high, according to the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

The IRICA data indicates that during the said period, steel accounted for 65.9 percent, copper for 11.6 percent, zinc for 3.2 percent, sponge iron for three percent, aluminum for 2.9 percent, cement for two percent, iron pellets for 1.4 percent and other products of mining and mineral industries for 10 percent share in the exports of mining industries products.

-- Iran’s domestic internet bandwidth capacity at over 221 Tb/s: Minister

Iran’s outgoing communications and information technology minister said infrastructure and data centers deployed for the domestic internet service in the country have reached a bandwidth capacity of over 221 terabits per second (Tb/s).

Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said that bandwidth used in the National Information Network (NIN) was only 648 gigabits per second in 2013 when the project kicked off.

-- Iran plans to increase storage capacity of Jask oil terminal

The director of the Goreh-Jask oil transfer project’s storage tanks said that according to Oil Ministry’s plans, increasing storage capacity in the second and third phases is on agenda.

Abdollah Ahmadi said that 20 tanks, each with 500,000 barrels capacity, with a total storage capacity of 10 million barrels will be installed in Jask. Iran started pumping oil into Goreh-Jask strategic pipeline on July 22.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Official: Iran to Drop Prisoner Swap With U.S.

Iran is dropping plans for prisoner swaps with the United States due to “breaches” by Washington in efforts to free the detainees, an unnamed Iranian official told the Nour News agency on Tuesday.

“With the continuing Biden administration...breaches, there is no incentive on Iran’s part to continue this process and therefore the exchanges issue in its current form will be completely removed from its agenda,” the official told Nour News, which is close to Iran’s top national security body.

-- Iran Starts Legal Action Against Bahrain Over Seized Funds

The central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced it has started taking legal action against a court ruling in Bahrain to confiscate funds belonging to the CBI and other Iranian banks under allegations of money laundering.

The Tuesday statement by the CBI said that its complaint will be based on a 2004 agreement between Iran and Bahrain which is aimed at encouraging and boosting mutual investment in the two countries.

-- Iran Volleyball Remains in 12th Place in FIVB Ranking

Iran national volleyball team remained unchanged in the latest FIVB Senior World Ranking. Iran remained in 12th place in the ranking. Team Melli finished in ninth place in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Brazil is the No. 1 team in the world, followed by Poland, Russia, France and USA. Japan in the best Asian team in the ranking, sitting in the 11th place.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Raisi and JCPOA: Lifting sanctions is top priority

After being endorsed by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution as president on Tuesday, Ebrahim Raisi said he “will certainly seek to lift the sanctions” on Iran.

The statement comes amid a report that European Union High Representative for the Common Foreign and Security Policy Enrique Mora is on his way to Iran to participate in the inauguration ceremony of Raisi on Thursday.

-- Iranian medical team reviews stuntman Aqdasi’s chart after Lebanese crash

An Iranian medical team is probing Iranian stuntman Arsha Aqdasi’s medical history after he was severely injured in a crash last week while shooting a project in Beirut.

Aqdasi was placed in an induced coma by Lebanese doctors in a Beirut hospital to prepare him for surgery, however, the Lebanese doctors’ prognosis indicated that they are doubtful of seeing his complete recovery from the trauma.

-- Kharanaq: a deserted, crumbling but dreamy destination

Serenely situated in a remote valley about 70km north of Yazd in central Iran, is the deserted and crumbling mud-brick village of Kharanaq.

Kharanaq approximately dates 4,000 years, while its dilapidated adobe buildings that draw sightseers from around the world date back around 1,000 years.

The abandoned town is a photographer’s dream with a labyrinth of streets, tunnels, passageways, and rooms, as well as more impressive buildings such as a tiny mosque, a shaking minaret, and an old caravanserai that welcomed merchants and pilgrims centuries ago, according to Ancient Origins.

