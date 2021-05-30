May 30, 2021, 11:44 PM
Leader's advisor congratulates President al-Assad’s re-election

Tehran, May 30, IRNA – Supreme Leader’s Advisor in International Affairs Ali Akbar Velayati on Sunday congratulated the Syrian nation on re-election of Bashar al-Assad as the country's president.

Velayati added in his message that "with great delight, I wholeheartedly congratulate your honor for the victory of regaining the trust of the great Syrian nation amid the current sensitive conditions.

“Beyond doubt this important event is meanwhile the victory of everyone in the resistance front, including the great Iranian nation, and this great victory is a heavy fist at the mouth of the terrorists and their supporters and accomplices,” added Velayati.

He also wished more success for President al-Assad, the Syrian government and nation and prayed to God for their well being.

