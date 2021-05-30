Leader's advisor congratulates President al-Assad’s re-election

Velayati added in his message that "with great delight, I wholeheartedly congratulate your honor for the victory of regaining the trust of the great Syrian nation amid the current sensitive conditions.

“Beyond doubt this important event is meanwhile the victory of everyone in the resistance front, including the great Iranian nation, and this great victory is a heavy fist at the mouth of the terrorists and their supporters and accomplices,” added Velayati.

He also wished more success for President al-Assad, the Syrian government and nation and prayed to God for their well being.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish