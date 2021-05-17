Iran, Italy discuss revival of economic ties

After meeting with the Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio on Monday, Zarif said that they had good talks about bilateral relations.

He termed Italy as Iran's economic partner, adding that Italy had an active presence in Iran, and the Italian companies had a wide interest in cooperating with Iran so that they had set about $30 billion in contracts and five billion dollars in credit.

This was before the US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and now it is necessary to rebuild the facilities for the post-negotiation period that is currently underway in Vienna, to prepare for Italy's return as a longtime partner of Iran to the country's economic field.

Pointing to the fact that Italy left Iran less than other European countries during the post-US withdrawal from the JCPOA, he pointed out that there are still many Italian companies in Iran.

He pointed out that he had good talks during the meeting and the European side stressed the implementation of its commitments.

Referring to the other issues discussed in a meeting with his Italian counterpart, Zarif underscored that they discussed the situations in the region, including the latest developments in Afghanistan, Palestine, Iraq, Iran's talks with its neighbors in the Persian Gulf, as well as the Vienna talks, and reviewed Iran's views.

Pointing to the long and detailed talks with the Italian side, he said that it was a very good meeting for one of the most important states in Europe to clarify the views of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Zarif arrived in Rome, Italy, on Sunday morning.

Rome is the second leg of the foreign minister's European tour which started from Madrid, Spain, on May 13.

Before Rome, Zarif visited Madrid and reviewed regional and international cooperation.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish