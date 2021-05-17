COVID-19 kills 286 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 286 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 77,222, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Monday.

It said that 14,319 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 2,094 of whom were hospitalized.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 2,242,023 patients out of a total of 2,765,485 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 5,264 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

It further noted that 18,151,487 coronavirus diagnosis tests have so far been carried out across the country.

2,032,162 people have so far received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 388,821 others have also received the second dose.

