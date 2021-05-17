90 manuscripts donated to National Library last year

Samira Khosravi, head of a group collecting manuscripts and rare books, said on Monday that Director of the National Library and Archives of Iran Ashraf Boroujerdi donated a manuscript owned by her father to the National Library in order to promote the culture of endowment in the Iranian society.

As to the most important manuscripts donated to the National Library, Khosravi noted that Fatemeh Tamaskoni Zahedi donated a set of manuscripts and lithography books, which are very valuable.

A set of manuscripts of late Dr. Mahmoud Shahabi along with some theses supervised by the prominent professor of the University of Tehran was donated to the National Library by his children, Khosravi added.

Undoubtedly, the promotion of donating manuscripts and lithography books can help improve the cultural level of the society and provide researchers with a good opportunity to study, she noted.

The manuscript section of the National Library was set up with nearly 3,000 manuscripts donated by the Ma'aref Public Library in 1937. The number of manuscripts increased to 5,300 in 1976.

The process of supplying the National Library with manuscripts and lithography books continued. Since 2006, the trend was pursued very seriously and the number of donated books to the National Library accounts for 25,400 manuscripts and 27,300 lithography books.

The National Library and Archives of the Islamic Republic of Iran was named the Ma'aref Public Library in 1937.

Mechanized retrieval of information of manuscripts and lithography books has been kicked off through the localized version of UNIMARC format (machine-readable cataloging) standards since 2007. The scanning process of the manuscripts and lithography books are underway as well.

