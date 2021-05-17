No discussion like "preliminary agreement" in Vienna talks: Iran

In his weekly press conference, Khatibzadeh said that the Joint Commission of the JCPOA would reconvene this week if deemed necessary, adding that there was nothing called preliminary agreement.

“No agreement would be there until conditions are met,” he underlined.

He said that the Iranian parliament’s legislation to deny the IAEA access to Iran’s nuclear sites beyond the safeguards agreement began three months ago and is still in place, as the UN nuclear watchdog has no accessibility beyond agreements.

The Head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization reached an agreement with the IAEA chief to keep cameras installed in Iran’s nuclear facilities recording, but the recordings wouldn’t be available for the IAEA until US sanctions against Iran were removed, according to Khatibzadeh.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the spokesman did not rule out the possibility that the recordings would be deleted in one month unless the ongoing talks in Vienna bore fruit and an agreement was reached.

Khatibzadeh stated that Iran was moving forward with its diplomatic talks with Islamic countries and regional states on bilateral and multilateral issues.

He also commented on attacks on Iranian ships last month, saying that Iran has traced those responsible for the attack on Iranian vessels in international waters and final reports would be released soon by concerned authorities.

