All political views represented in election: Guardian Council

Iran’s Guardian Council spokesman Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei said on Sunday that nearly 600 people have run for office, from which only 40 have delivered sufficient documents, suggesting that others would not be considered as valid nomination.

The Guardian Council had notified Ministry of Interior, the body responsible for candidate’s registration, of an enactment specifying several standards for nomination, though the administration announced that it would act according to the existing law as the council wasn’t qualified to legislate.

However, Kadkhodaei underlined that the council would consider valid only those who have the requirements specified by the council.

The spokesman said that the council would begin vetting nominees from Monday in accordance with the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran and they would announce final results 5 days later.

The vetting process wouldn’t be affected by political views of members of the Guardian Council, he said, adding that he has seen no such approach in the past 20 years.

He said that those who weren’t qualified for the previous elections would be treated the same way in this round again, although they have the right to register.

Kadkhodaei said that the election system would move towards electronic system according to the law, however, the electronic system couldn’t be implemented in this election, as it requires specific infrastructures.

The 13th presidential election in Iran will be held on June 18.

9416**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish