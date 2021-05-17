Afghan students enjoy high-quality education in Iran

Leader’s order was so generous, Ali Hosseini said while speaking at a gathering held in Tehran on Sunday evening in commemoration of the seventh day of martyrdom of a group of schoolgirls in Afghanistan.

About a week ago, a car bomb blast in front of a school named Sayed ul Shuhada in the Afghan capital of Kabul killed at least 85 people, most of which were schoolgirls, and wounded over 147.

Appreciating those who were in charge of holding such a commemoration ceremony, Hosseini said the sad event shook Afghanistan and the world.

The question is that the oppressed girls were guilty of what, the Afghan official noted.

He went on to say that such a terrorist act was an indication of the maximum level of brutality.

It was also disrespectful for Islamic values as it occurred in the holy month of Ramadan, he added.

The ignorant groups through such wild measures are after keeping Afghan children far from science and success, he underlined.

Holding such a gathering shows the Iranian nation’s feeling of humanity, he said.

“Iranian nation and government have always stood by the Afghan nation.”

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish