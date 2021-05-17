Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 17

** IRAN DAILY

-- Rouhani urges Muslim nations to confront Israeli crimes against Palestinians

President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday called on Muslim nations to confront Israeli crimes against Palestinians, describing Palestine as the most important issue of the Islamic world.

“Palestine still remains the most important and vibrant issue of the Islamic world,” Rouhani told his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the phone.

-- Iran gears up for return to oil market

Iran is preparing to ramp up global oil sales as talks to lift US sanctions show signs of progress.

But even if a deal is struck, the flow of additional crude into the market may be gradual, Bloomberg wrote on Sunday.

The National Iranian Oil Company has been priming oilfields – and customer relationships – so it can increase exports if an accord is clinched, officials said.

Under the most optimistic estimates, the country could return to pre-sanctions production of almost four million barrels per day in as little as three months. It could also tap a flotilla’s worth of oil that’s hoarded away in storage.

-- Pahlevanpour Garden: Home to double UNESCO sites in central Iran

The city of Mehriz’s Pahlevanpour Garden, in the central province of Yazd, enjoys a unique status among historical areas in Iran, as it is a place where two UNESCO World Heritage Sites meet, according to the cultural heritage deputy at the Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Organization in Yazd.

Speaking to Iran Daily, Ali-Asghar Sadiani said, “The Pahlevanpour Garden, along with eight other gardens, was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2011, under the name, ‘The Persian Garden,’ while the Hassan Abad-e Moshir Qanat, which flows through Pahlevanpour Garden, was also granted a UNESCO status in 2016, together with 10 other water systems, as ‘The Persian Qanat’.”

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Zarif in Rome on Second Leg of EU Tour

Iranian Foreign Minister Muhammad Javad Zarif arrived in Italy on Sunday on the second leg of a tour that took him earlier to Spain.

The top Iranian diplomat traveled to Rome for talks with the officials of Italy and the Vatican. Zarif was to hold talks about the promotion of relations between Iran and Italy. Meetings about mutual cooperation on issues of mutual interest between Tehran and Rome at the international level would be another subject on the Iranian foreign minister’s agenda.

-- Iranian Referees to Officiate at FIFA World Cup Qualification

A number of Iranian referees have been chosen to officiate at the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.

Alireza Faghani will referee Group H matches in centralized venue South Korea. He will be assisted by Muhammad Reza Mansouri and Muhammad Reza Abolfazli.

Masoud Bonyadifar was chosen to officiate Group E matches in Qatar. Ali Mirzabeigi and Saeid Ghasemi will assist him.

And Hussein Akrami will officiate a match between Japan and Myanmar. He will be assisted by Alireza Ildorom and Hassan Zahiri.

-- Muslim Nations Blast UN Inertia Amid ‘Barbarism’

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) called on Sunday for an immediate halt to the occupying regime of Israel’s barbaric attacks on Gaza and "systematic crimes” against the Palestinians.

The OIC statement came after a virtual meeting in which Saudi Arabia condemned the violation of the sanctity of Muslim holy sites and evictions of Palestinians from their homes in East Jerusalem Al-Quds.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Army commander: Nile to Euphrates dream degraded to keeping Israeli terrorist camp

Commander of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi stated that the “Sword of Quds” war is a clear sign that the holy Quds will be liberated from the usurpers hands soon.

“We do not have the slightest doubt in the fulfillment of the divine promises, and we know that the truth will triumph over falsehood, oppression and tyranny, and the tyrant and falsehood will be destroyed,” he said.

-- Energy Ministry taking serious measures to manage water resources

Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian has said his ministry is taking serious measures for reforming the country’s water structure and for managing water resources, IRNA reported.

Speaking in a meeting with water officials from the country’s drainage basin regions, Ardakanian said: "Currently, the Ministry of Energy is moving towards the establishment of a governance system with a focus on drainage basin territories."

-- Archaeologists make final attempt to unearth Seleucid temple

A team of Iranian archaeologists has commenced its final attempt to possibly unearth the ruins of the Seleucid Laodicea Temple believed to be buried under the modern town of Nahavand in Hamedan province, west-central Iran.

“An archaeological season, which would be the sixth and final effort to unearth Laodicea Temple, began this morning with the demolition of a wall of Dokhaharan’s sanctuary given that one side of the wall had been cracked and the wall must be demolished and strengthened,” said Mohsen Khanjan who leads the excavation.

