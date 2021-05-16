Austria expresses regret over cancellation of Zarif’s Vienna visit

The British Reuters news agency had on Saturday reported that Zarif has cancelled his meeting with the Austrian Foreign Minister Alexzander Schallenberg as a sign of Tehran’s dissatisfaction for hoisting of the Israeli flag by the government of the Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

The Austrian Foreign Ministry spokesman whose name is not disclosed has in an interview with his country’s Die Presse expressed regret over the cancellation of the visit and said that the issue will be scrutinized by that ministry.

The Palestinian sources have announced the statistics of the past seven days of criminal attacks of the Zionist regime against the Gaza Strip up to now as 148 martyrs, among whom there are 47 children and 29 women.

Yet, the Austrian chancellor has instead of sympathizing with the Gaza residents, sympathized with the occupied regime of Holy Quds and written in a tweet "As a sign of sympathy with Israel, I have hoisted and Israeli flag over my office."

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish