Qalibaf demands serious action by Islamic parliaments to halt Zionists’ crimes

Tehran, May 16, IRNA – Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf on Sunday in a phone talk with his Syrian counterpart demanded serious action by Islamic and world parliaments to halt the Zionist regime’s criminal acts.

Qalibaf told Hamuda Sabbaq who is the speaker of the Arabic People’s Parliament of Syria that the Islamic countries that support the Palestinian nation, should not remain silent about the recent criminal acts of the blood thirsty, child-killer Zionist regime.

“We need to support the oppressed Palestinian people both politically, and from the humane and human rights dimensions,” he added.

The Parliament speaker meanwhile condemned the recent days’ bombardments of the Gaza Strip by the Zionist mercenaries and said that the US and some other western countries’ support for the criminal and inhumane acts of the Zionist regime in massacring the Palestinian people is both surprising and highly regrettable.

He also voiced the Islamic Republic of Iran’s fundamental policy of supporting the oppressed and resistant Palestinian people and asked for serious action of the Islamic and world parliaments aimed at halting the criminal acts of the Zionist regime.

