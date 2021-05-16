Attack on media houses further exposes Zionist evil intentions: Pakistani senator

In an exclusive interview with IRNA in Islamabad on Sunday, Senator Rehman Malik of Pakistan People's Party said the Zionist regime suppresses the activities of journalists and members of the media who are giving the factual position of the Occupied Palestinian Territories to the international community.

He added that the condemnation from international community on Zionist evil action is not enough to attack as the countries that claim to protect human rights, especially the United States, must stop Israel.

The former Pakistani interior minister stressed that the Zionists are trying to silence the voice of the oppressed Palestinian people, but unfortunately the international community is unaware of its responsibility, while if the current situation is not controlled, the security of the whole region could be threatened.

"Washington's continued support for Israel's aggressive approach is exacerbating the situation, so President Joe Biden must understand the facts and stop Israeli attacks," he said.

Senator Rehman Malik said silence against the brutal killing of Palestinians by an occupying regime is a betrayal from humanitarian principles and world peace.

He added Netanyahu's intentions to launch an offensive in Gaza and insisting on attacks on the Palestinian people should be noticed. "Maybe Netanyahu is trying to gain points to secure political interests and developments in the recent elections in the occupied territories," he noted.

The Pakistani senator called on the international community, especially Islamic countries, to raise their voice in opposition to Israel's aggression against civilians and the media, and to work together in a united front to defend the aspirations of the Palestinian people.

