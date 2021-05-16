Zarif attends virtual OIC extraordinary meeting

The virtual meeting is to discuss Zionist regime’s crimes and the recent developments in Palestine.

Earlier in a phone call with Ziad al-Nakhala, secretary-general of Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement, Zarif reiterated Iran's support for Palestine.

Zarif arrived in Rome, Italy, on Sunday morning.

Rome is the second leg of foreign minister's European tour which started from Madrid, Spain, on May 13.

In Rome, Zarif is to hold talks with officials of Italy and Vatican City.

9376**2050

