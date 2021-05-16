Argentinian businessman converts to Islam

Fabian Garcia, who changed his name to Reza after he became a Muslim, said that he gravitated to the Iranian culture and the faith of Islam when he became familiar with Iran’s culture during his stay in the country for business purposes and doing research and talking to Iranian friends.

The Christian-turned-Muslim Reza continued that he had traveled to Mashad in the company of a friend of his who is charge of an Islamic center in Argentine, adding that the first moment he saw the golden dome of Imam Reza Holy Shrine and its courtyard, he felt an indescribable tranquility and became more serious to convert to Islam.

Garcia said that he found that he can find happiness in Islam, adding that when he uttered the Shahadah, he was overwhelmed by a spiritual feeling never experienced before and he hoped at that moment peace and security would reign in the world.



Recitation of the Shahada is the way to convert to Islam.

