Israel brings brutality to climax: Islamic leader

Masoud Shajareh, the head of Islamic Human Rights Commission based in London, said in an interview with IRNA that one should not be shocked by the brutality of the Israeli regime because it’s nothing new.

But why people are sometimes surprised by what Israel does is because they have propagated in a way that it seems they are faced with terrorism. But the truth is that Israel is an apartheid regime and the occupying power that has brought brutality to its climax, Shajareh added.

The Israeli regime has been striking the Gaza Strip in recent days, killing hundreds of civilians, most of them women and children. In the latest developments, in order to prevent media coverage on its crimes in Gaza, the Israeli regime targeted and flattened al-Jalla building that was home to several media offices.

Shajareh stated that the international community must understand the evil essence of the Israeli regime; otherwise, they would be watching Israeli crimes for another 70 years.

The Israeli regime cannot stand hearing the truth. They use all their power, including air strikes, to stop everyone who disclosed the truth, the Islamic leader said, referring to the destruction of media building in Gaza.

“The world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what happened today,” CEO of Associated Press Gary Pruitt said. “We are shocked and horrified that the Israeli military would target and destroy the building housing AP’s bureau and other news organizations in Gaza.”

The office of Associated Press and several other media, including AFP and al-Jazeera, was in the building flattened by Israel.

