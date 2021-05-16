Ferdowsi commemoration webinar held in Baku

Iranian cultural attaché in Baku Ghorban Ali Pourmarjan, Masoud Hassani from Sa’adi Foundation, and Baku University Professor Aygoon Alizadeh delivered their speeches on preserving the Persian Language.

May 15 is considered a major cultural event for Iranians to both commemorate the great Persian poet Ferdowsi and celebrate Persian Language Day. It has been named the Day of Ferdowsi and Persian Language in the Iranian calendar.

Ferdowsi composed Shahnameh in over thirty years and made the Persian Language immortal in the history of Iran, Pour Marjan said.

Meanwhile, Hassani described Ferdowsi as not only a poet but as a writer who recounted the morals, epics, heroism of Iranians and Iranian myths in his poems.

Ferdowsi tried his best to immortalize the Persian culture, history, and language and leave an eternal work of literature.

Having more than 60,000 verses, Shahnameh is among the most important epic books in the world. It encompasses myths, legends, and history of Pishdadian, Kayanian, Parthian, Sasanian dynasties.

Abulqasim Firdowsi Tusi, or Ferdowsi was born in Paj village in northwestern Iran which is located in North Khorasan Province of today's Iran in circa 940 A.D. and died in about 1020 A.D.

