Iran FM in Italy on 2nd leg of his European tour

Rome is the second leg of foreign minister's European tour which started from Madrid, Spain, on May 13.

In Rome, Zarif is to hold talks with officials of Italy and Vatican City.

Talks are planned to focus on expansion of bilateral cooperation as well as issues of mutual interests in international arenas.

About his Madrid visit, Zarif tweeted on Friday, "We had extensive talks about economic relations."

"We discussed Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Palestine, Persian Gulf, Afghanistan and other regional and global issues as well."

