Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 16

-- Heavyweights join presidential race on last day to heat up competition

Larijani served as the speaker of the Iranian Parliament from 2008 to 2020. He was ‎the secretary-general of the Supreme National Security Council from 2005 to 2007.

Another principlist figure, Jalili, also joined the 2021 Iranian presidential race on Saturday, despite widespread belief earlier that he would not run if Raeisi did, lest he would potentially contribute to a division of the principlist votes.

Jalili, a veteran of the Iraqi-imposed war (1980-89) on Iran, was the lead Iranian negotiator with world powers in his former capacity as the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC). He previously ran for president in the 2013 election and came in third.

-- Iran, Spain agree to boost trade ties

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held talks with Spain’s Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism Maria Reyes Maroto, who also co-chairs the Iran-Spain Joint Economic Cooperation Commission.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed mutual cooperation in economic and trade areas.

During the discussions, Zarif touched upon the great potential in both countries for bilateral economic cooperation, especially in the domain of trade exchanges as well as collaboration in the areas of oil and gas, agriculture, tourism infrastructure, as well as air and sea transportation.

-- Rosewater festival in Kashan, annual celebration of Iran’s signature flower

Kashan County, in Iran’s central Isfahan Province, is a monochromatic landscape of gracefully arched, khaki-colored buildings spread on dusty hills. Each spring, this desert region bursts into bloom, the hills filling with delicate pastel and deep pink roses in seas of green.

From May to June, local workers carefully wade through the thorny bushes of a local rose called gol Muhammadi, picking thousands of pounds of the flower to distill into rose water, atlasobscura.com wrote.

Visitors from across Iran and the world pour into the city of Qamsar to celebrate the fragrant harvest.

While some of Qamsar’s rosewater manufacturers have switched to industrial methods, many local producers distill the liquid using a centuries-old process, called golab-giri.

-- IRGC Commander: Zionist Regime Caught Off Guard

A senior commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said Saturday the Zionist regime of Israel is caught off guard and fully on the ropes against the resistance front.

"Incidents over the past days in the occupied territories well displayed the resistance’s capability in confronting the Zionists’ military power and revealed the Zionist regime’s faulted defense system,” IRGC deputy commander for political affairs Brigadier General Yadollah Javani said.

-- Iranian Women Referees to Officiate at FIFA Futsal World Cup Qualifier

Gelareh Nazemi and Zari Fathi have been chosen to officiate at the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup qualifiers. Iraq, Thailand, Vietnam and Lebanon will compete for two places in Sharjah, the UAE from May 20 to 25.

The Asian Futsal Championship, which is a qualifier of the World Cup, was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, organizers decided Japan, Iran and Uzbekistan got automatic places in the final based on results in recent tournaments.

Four other teams will compete for the two remaining berths.

-- Pro-Palestine Rallies Rock Iraqi Cities

Chanting crowds gathered in several Iraqi cities on Saturday, some burning Israeli and American flags, in protest against the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

Thousands of demonstrators shouted anti-Israeli slogans, held signs saying "Death to Israel, death to America” and waved Palestinian flags. The rallies, called by powerful cleric Moqtada al-Sadr and other paramilitary leaders, were held as Israel launched more airstrikes on Gaza and Palestinian militants fired rockets on Tel Aviv and other cities in the worst escalation in the region since 2014.

-- Zarif cancels Vienna visit as Iran criticizes Austrian sympathy with Israel

Iran’s top diplomat canceled a trip to Vienna amid Iranian criticism over a controversial decision by Austria to fly the Israeli flag over government offices.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was expected to pay a visit to Austria on Saturday but the visit was suddenly canceled. Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Zarif abrogated his visit because he didn’t see it useful.

“Mr. Zarif did not consider the trip expedient in these circumstances, and therefore the visit’s arrangements were not finalized,” Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, told the ISNA news agency.

-- Major strategies to boost trade between Iran, Armenia

Expansion of trade with the neighboring countries, especially boosting exports to the neighbors is one of the major policies that Iran is seriously pursuing to nullify the effects of the U.S. sanctions on its economy. In this regard, given its good political and cultural relation with Iran, the neighboring country Armenia is one of the major trade partners of Iran and the Islamic Republic is taking different measures to expand trade ties with this neighbor.

Iran’s signing a free trade agreement (FTA) with Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has noticeably affected its trade relation with Armenia.

-- Intl. travels fall by 80% in Iran due to coronavirus

The average of international travels to and from Iran fell by 80 percent during the past Iranian calendar year 1399 (ended on March 20, 2021) from a year earlier.

“During this period, 4,343,163 passengers entered the country, which included 3,030,464 Iranian passengers and 512,699 international travelers,” Mehr quoted Arezou Ghaniun, an official with the Islamic Republic of Iran's Customs Administration, as saying on Saturday.

