Iraq can be replaced with other states for transiting goods to Iran: Envoy

Tehran and Baghdad share many commonalities for cooperation, the ambassador noted, adding that Iraq could become one of the largest transit destinations in the region and a bridge between west and east.

Iraq can connect to China through Iran railways and boost its strategic importance in the region, he further noted.

Iraq's production volume may be low, he said, adding that it has an edge in transiting goods produced by other states, including Iran.

Currently, there is no insecurity along the 1,400 km border between Iran and Iraq, he underlined.

