May 15, 2021, 7:39 PM
Journalist ID: 3080
News Code: 84330254
1 Persons

Tags

Iraq can be replaced with other states for transiting goods to Iran: Envoy

Iraq can be replaced with other states for transiting goods to Iran: Envoy

Baghdad, May 15, IRNA - Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi on Saturday said that Iraq can be replaced with other countries for transiting goods to Iran.

Tehran and Baghdad share many commonalities for cooperation, the ambassador noted, adding that Iraq could become one of the largest transit destinations in the region and a bridge between west and east.

Iraq can connect to China through Iran railways and boost its strategic importance in the region, he further noted.

Iraq's production volume may be low, he said, adding that it has an edge in transiting goods produced by other states, including Iran.

Currently, there is no insecurity along the 1,400 km border between Iran and Iraq, he underlined. 

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 5 =