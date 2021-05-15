May 15, 2021, 7:24 PM
Registration for Iran presidential election ends

Tehran, May 15, IRNA – Registration for the next month presidential election in Iran ended at 18:00 o’clock local time (13:30 GMT).

The registration process for the election had begun on May 11.

Many prominent figures have registered their names, including Chief Justice Ebrahim Raeisi, Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri, former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, former Parliament speaker Ali Larijani, Chairman of Tehran City Council Mohsen Hashemi as well as a number of other well-known political figures.

Now the Guardian Council will examine the qualification of the candidates in order to enable them to compete in the elections.

Presidential elections will be held on June 18 along with three other elections – the City Council Elections, the Parliamentary By-Elections and the Assembly of Expert By-Elections.

