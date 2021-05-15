COVID-19 kills 200 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 200 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 76,633, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Saturday.

It said that 7,723 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,282 of whom were hospitalized.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 2,210,851 patients out of a total of 2,739,875 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 5,396 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

It further noted that 17,882,461 coronavirus diagnosis tests have so far been carried out across the country.

1,756,095 people have so far received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, among which 352,626 people have also received the second dose.

